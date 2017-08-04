Search

Vodafone Kettering store has £1,000 to give to charity

From left, store manager Amit Patel, and sales advisers Tony Garry and Kane Campion
Staff at the Vodafone store in Kettering are looking to team up with the Northamptonshire Telegraph to find a local charity which most deserves their £1,000 Community Connection Award.

Who is eligible for the Community Connection Award?

Well, the winning cause could be anything from the local soup kitchen which needs money for a new oven to a scout group who need new uniforms.

However, the winning cause needs to meet the following criteria:

It should be a local charity that makes a significant impact on the local community

It cannot be a personal or individual plight, nor a government funded organisation

The award must also be for a specific project or purpose, rather than just to cover operating costs

The award must be stand-alone rather than form any part of a larger contribution or bigger appeal

Nominees must have a registered charity number.

To nominate a charity for the award, pop along to the Vodafone branch at 19-21 Gold Street, Kettering, NN16 8JA, and fill in an entry form.