Vodafone Kettering store has £1,000 to give to charity

Staff at the Vodafone store in Kettering are looking to team up with the Northamptonshire Telegraph to find a local charity which most deserves their £1,000 Community Connection Award.

Who is eligible for the Community Connection Award?

Well, the winning cause could be anything from the local soup kitchen which needs money for a new oven to a scout group who need new uniforms.

However, the winning cause needs to meet the following criteria:

It should be a local charity that makes a significant impact on the local community

It cannot be a personal or individual plight, nor a government funded organisation

The award must also be for a specific project or purpose, rather than just to cover operating costs

The award must be stand-alone rather than form any part of a larger contribution or bigger appeal

Nominees must have a registered charity number.

To nominate a charity for the award, pop along to the Vodafone branch at 19-21 Gold Street, Kettering, NN16 8JA, and fill in an entry form.