Vodafone Kettering store has £1,000 to give to charity

Staff at the Vodafone store in Kettering are looking to team up with the Northamptonshire Telegraph to find a local charity which most deserves their £1,000 Community Connection Award.
Who is eligible for the Community Connection Award?
Well, the winning cause could be anything from the local soup kitchen which needs money for a new oven to a scout group who need new uniforms.
However, the winning cause needs to meet the following criteria:
It should be a local charity that makes a significant impact on the local community
It cannot be a personal or individual plight, nor a government funded organisation
The award must also be for a specific project or purpose, rather than just to cover operating costs
The award must be stand-alone rather than form any part of a larger contribution or bigger appeal
Nominees must have a registered charity number.
To nominate a charity for the award, pop along to the Vodafone branch at 19-21 Gold Street, Kettering, NN16 8JA, and fill in an entry form.
