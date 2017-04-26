VIPs cut the ribbon for new store in Wellingborough town centre

Shoppers finally got to check out Wellingborough’s new B&M store when it opened in Market Street today (Wednesday).

Staff had been asked to nominate a local hero they thought deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community and they chose Maureen Sanders.

She took centre stage alongside Wellingborough mayor Cllr Malcolm Waters as they officially cut the ribbon for the new store just before 9am today.

The gutsy granny has spent years fundraising for charity and recently took part in a daring zipwire challenge at Wicksteed Park where she raised more than £1,000 for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

MND is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.

In addition to opening the new store, Maureen also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part.

The new store in Market Street, Wellingborough

Store manager Lynne Boarder said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of new jobs for local people and feedback on the new store has been great so far.

“A big thank you to Maureen who helped us open up the store this morning, we hope that our donation can help her continue the outstanding work she does to help the Motor Neurone Disease Association.”

The former QD store, which was home to Woolworths before then, has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created more than 30 new jobs for people in the area.

Staff welcomed dozens of shoppers through the doors when it first opened this morning and they were expecting a busy day with people wanting to look around.

The new shop is the town’s second store, following the opening of the B&M store at Victoria Park about two years ago.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and sells various branded products, including toys, food and drink, homeware, pet products, health and beauty and seasonal ranges.

A face-painter will be in the new store on Saturday (April 29) to transform customers into their favourite super heroes, animals or characters.