Violent Northamptonshire rapist jailed for 20 years

A Northamptonshire man who used rape, blackmail, indecent assault and physical beatings to control the lives of two women has been jailed.

Winston Reid, 55, of no fixed address but with links to the Wellingborough area, refused to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (November 10) where all his “repugnant” crimes were read out before he was sentenced to 20 years.

But the family of one of his victims said they are “disappointed” with the sentence.

The court heard how Reid used “a campaign of rape” and threats of publishing indecent photos of his victims.

Andrew Howard, defending, said: “Reid still continues to deny the offences. There’s really nothing I can put forward to mitigate his sentence.”

Reid was arrested in 2015 following an appeal on BBC One’s Crimewatch after a number of sexual assault allegations were made against him.

A jury at Northampton Crown Court last month returned unanimous guilty verdicts against Reid, who stood trial charged with six rapes, eight counts of assaults, two indecent assaults and one of blackmail.

In an impact statement read out by prosecutor Jonathan Dee, one of the victims said: “The [guilty] verdict means I can begin to feel more like a survivor than a victim.

“I have lost my faith in men. It will always make me question if I can trust a man again. I hope they can put him away so he can never hurt me again.”

In his defence Reid, who chose to represent himself at his trial, claimed all the allegations against him were “concocted” by the two women, and any sexual activity was “consensual”.

His Honour Judge Tregilgas-Davey said: “One can only imagine the terror these girls went through.

“We heard from friends how one of the victims became ‘a wreck’ and ‘a shell of herself’.”

For his abuse of the two victims, Reid was sentenced to 20 years in prison and handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

But the family of one of the victims said they were “disappointed” with the result.

Judge Tregilgas-Davey said he believed the overall jail term was “the correct sentence”.

DC Liz Dobson, of Northamptonshire Police, who led the investigation team, said: “Reid is an extremely dangerous and manipulative individual and the streets will be safer with him locked away.

“This was a complex and, in some ways, old-style investigation because of Reid’s lack of a data footprint such as mobile phones.

“This was a team effort by officers and staff who worked incredibly hard to secure Reid’s conviction.

”Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of rape and violence extremely seriously and we would urge anyone who has been a victim to call us on 101 or via Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”