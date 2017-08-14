Vile robbers leave 80-year-old with dislocated shoulder after Northampton street attack

Have your say

An 80-year-old woman was knocked unconscious on her own driveway during a violent robbery in Northampton.

The victim had been shopping in Bellinge when the attack happened at about 1.45pm on Friday, August 4.

A police spokeswoman said the victim remembered coming round from being unconsciousness on her front drive in Station Road, Billing.

"She had suffered a dislocated shoulder during this incident, which police are treating as robbery," the spokeswoman added.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.