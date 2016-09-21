VIDEO: See the latest drone footage of Rushden Lakes

This latest footage shows the new £140 million Rushden Lakes development taking shape just off the A45.

The footage was taken on Sunday and shows how the Rushden Lakes scheme is progressing ahead of next year’s opening.

It shows the structures for stores including Marks & Spencer and House of Fraser developing, and also many of the car parking spaces which will be available for visitors.

The new footage also illustrates how work is progressing on the area near the waterside, which will include a lakeside visitors centre run by the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

Once finished, the 244-acre site will boast names such as H&M, Primark, New Look, River Island, Joules, L’Occitane, Jigsaw, Phase Eight, Clarks, Tiger and Costa Coffee as well as numerous restaurants.

The first phase of the multi-million pound development is due to open next Spring, with attention then turning to the second phase which includes the cinema.

The leisure and tourism destination is expected to create about 2,500 jobs.

