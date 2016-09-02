VIDEO: Police release footage from terrifying attempted Corby knifepoint robbery

Police have released CCTV footage from a terrifying attempted armed robbery in Corby in a fresh bid to track down the offenders.

Two men were caught on camera armed with a large knife and a sledgehammer committing the robbery at the One Stop Shop in Studfall Avenue.

At about 11.30pm on Sunday, August 28, the two men who can be seen wearing face coverings entered through the back of the store.

One of the men assaulted a member of staff and restrained them while the other suspect demanded money.

A second staff member barricaded herself into a room and called the police.

The offenders left empty handed, unable to get into the safe.

The first offender, who was carrying a medium-sized sledgehammer, was white, 6ft tall and athletic.

He was wearing a dark grey hooded top and dark navy jogging bottoms with black shoes. He had a dark grey lycra face covering.

The second offender, who was carrying a large knife, was white and of medium build.

He was wearing black or dark navy Nike tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with white trim and a dark navy or black coat with a yellow collar and a thin yellow band across each upper arm.

He had on white gloves, a black woollen hat and a black face covering.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.