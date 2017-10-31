VIDEO: People line the streets to pay tribute to Rushden biker

A group of bikers paid their respects by accompanying a biker as he made his final journey.

Darryl Souza died following a collision as he made his way back from the Ride To The Wall event in Staffordshire on October 7.

People lining the streets to pay tribute to Rushden biker Darryl Souza

Members of the Kettering Biker Escorts took part in a special ride from Kettering to the site in Clipston where Darryl died just days after the crash.

And they did the same today (Tuesday) on the day of Darryl's funeral.

Dozens of bikers gathered in the car park at Rushden's Asda store and followed the funeral cortege as it made its way to the church.

Darryl worked for Asda and staff stood outside the store to see his coffin driven past in a motorcycle sidecar just after 1pm today.

The funeral cortege stopped outside the store momentarily and those lining the streets on both sides applauded before it continued on its journey.

Pedestrians and cars stopped to let them pass and to watch the stream of motorbikes flow through afterwards.

The Kettering Biker Escorts group had urged fellow bikers to join them as they paid tribute to their 'fallen brother' from Rushden and dozens of bikers joined them to show their support for Darryl and his family.