VIDEO: Hot air balloon nearly crashes into traffic on A6 between Kettering and Market Harborough

This is the terrifying moment a hot air balloon narrowly misses cars on a busy road after it was forced to crash land when it suddenly blew off course.

Motorists were forced to swerve out of the way as the 40ft-high balloon suddenly descended as the pilot desperately attempted to lift it over the road.

Kim Foskett captured the dramatic crash landing on his dashcam as he travelled with his family along the A6 between Kettering and Market Harborough.

Truck driver Kim, 59, of Kettering, said: “Because of the trees we didn’t see it until we were really close.

“All of a sudden it was visible about five feet off the ground and I thought, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to land in the middle of the road’.

“My wife and children were in the car with me and we were all just staring, wondering what was going to happen.

“One driver swerved out of the way, thinking it was going to hit his car.

“I don’t think it would have but if a lorry had been coming along the balloon could have been in real trouble.”

Kim was on his way home from a family barbecue in Leicester on July 8 when he spotted the vast balloon drifting towards the cars.

Dad-of-two Kim added: “I couldn’t pull over at the time because there was a big queue of traffic behind me but we saw the basket hit the fence and the basket catapulted the pilot out.

“I don’t think it damaged the fence but I’m not sure how the basket will have fared.

“They were so close to the traffic it could easily have ended up differently.

“On the dashcam footage it doesn’t look as near as it did in real life.

“We were so close I could see the tattoos on the man’s arm. The balloon must have been blown off course. The pilot was extremely lucky.”