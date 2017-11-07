VIDEO: Flying Scotsman arrives in Kettering

The Flying Scotsman caused a stir on its journey through the county at the weekend.

The iconic locomotive had to be taken off the tracks as it stopped in the city on October 18 after developing a problem with its axles.

The legendary train was taken to Nene Valley Railway for inspections and repairs, but was fixed in time for its run from London to York on Saturday – which included a stop for water at Kettering station.

