VIDEO: Fire crews tackling blaze on Corby industrial estate

The scene in Arkwright Road, Corby.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of large fire in Corby.

Crews are tackling the blaze at SML in Arkwright Road, just off Steel Road.

Eight fire crews are there with roads closed to through traffic.

It is not yet known how the fire started.