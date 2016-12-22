VIDEO: Fire at Corby sponge factory

This video shows the dramatic scenes when a huge fire engulfed a sponge factory in Corby yesterday.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene last night, Wednesday, December 21.

This picture of the fire was sent in by Don Kirk

Reports of a large fire at premises in Brunel Road on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate, were first received at 11.45am yesterday morning.

The fire produced large quantities of smoke which affected the immediate area, but the fire was brought under control by the afternoon.

At the at the height of the fire there were 18 appliances in attendance, including specialist platforms and water towers which were used to help extinguish the fire.

Assistance was provided from neighbouring fire services and the work of the 70 fire fighters at the scene helped to contain the fire to the factory involved, although neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

There are no reported casualties as a result of the fire, although people living and working within the surrounding areas were advised to keep windows and doors closed while the smoke continued to disperse, on advice received from Public Health England.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene overnight and a full and thorough investigation will be carried out to establish the cause.