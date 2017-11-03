VIDEO: Diggers start to tear up Rockingham Road ground

Demolition work has begun at Kettering Town FC’s old Rockingham Road stadium.

The ground, which has been empty since the Poppies left in 2011, was bought by a developer for housing in September.

Rockingham Road earlier this week

Work to cut down trees behind the old away end took place shortly afterwards, followed by a notice of intent to demolish the stadium which was placed on safety barriers.

It read: “Harpur Developments Limited hereby give notice of intent to demolish associated stands, terraces and floodlights at former Kettering Town football ground, Rockingham Road, Kettering, NN16 9AW, after November 1, 2017.”

Last month the Poppies revealed that they believe they’ve found a viable site for a new purpose-built stadium in the town.

A formal request has been made to Kettering Council for commercial details for a new ground – but the location has not yet been revealed.

The Poppies have not played in Kettering since they left their old Rockingham Road stadium in 2011.

After a brief spell at Nene Park in Irthlingborough, they returned to the borough at Burton Latimer’s Latimer Park where they have been ever since.