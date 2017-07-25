VIDEO: Corby boy needing life-changing operation given day to remember

Have your say

A youngster from Corby who needs a life-changing operation was given a day to remember with a host of activities involving cars and the emergency services.

Cain Tromans, 11, needs the operation to enable him to live a pain-free life and walk for the first time unaided.

Cain was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy at the age of eight months and does not talk, but uses sign language to communicate.

He dreams of driving fast cars and fire engines – and his dreams came true on the day of the Corby Carnival, documented in a Youtube video by ‘Torque Chasers’.

Cain was taken round Rockingham Speedway in a Lotus, got to sit in a fire engine and even led the carnival in a police car.

Cain needs £45,000 for a life-changing selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) operation, and more than £6,000 has already been raised.

Cain with Aimee from Lotus Silverstone.

Alisha Tromans, Cain’s mum, said: “Cain suffers a life of pain due to the severe spasticity of the lower limbs.

“It is awful to watch my little boy suffer daily.

“The operation that Cain needs is called selective dorsal rhizotomy.

“Providing Cain with SDR means he will have a better quality of life as a disabled person.

“He will have a chance at achieving the dreams he has for his own future and more importantly, he will live more comfortably with spasticity.”

To donate, click here.