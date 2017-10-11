VIDEO: Bikers pay tribute to Rushden man killed in crash

Dozens of bikers gathered to pay tribute to a man killed in a crash at the weekend.

The 26-year-old man, named locally as Darryl Souza of Rushden, was on a Yamaha motorbike when he was in collision with a Mini at the crossroads of Naseby Road and Longhold Road in Clipston.

Dozens of bikers gathered in Kettering last night in memory of Darryl

He died at the scene of the collision which took place shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday (October 7).

Darryl had been riding back from the Ride To The Wall event, an annual fundraising ride which allows motorcyclists to ride as an organised group to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to recognise the sacrifice made by the thousands of servicemen and women whose names are on The Wall of the Armed Forces Memorial.

Following Darryl's death, dozens of bikers gathered to pay tribute to him last night (Tuesday).

They met at the Tesco store at Carina Park in Kettering before riding to the site where he died.

More than 50 took part in last night's ride, which was organised by Kettering Biker Escorts.

Pedestrians stopped to watch and other motorists gave way for the procession to make its way from the store to the A14 before setting off on their special ride in Darryl's memory.

A message posted on the group's Facebook page said: "Today we rode in honour of our fallen brother Darryl.

"Bikers turned out in fantastic numbers to pay their respects."

And the message went on to say: "Members of the public also came and gave support of us which was very moving to see.

"I'm sure Darryl loved us all being there for him.

"Northamptonshire Police also assisted us with closing the roads at the crash site so we could pay our respects."

People have also been showing their support with a Crowdfunding page set up in memory of Darryl, which has already raised more than £3,000.

The original target had been to raise enough to help pay for the funeral, but the generosity of so many people means they are hoping to give some money to the air ambulance service too.