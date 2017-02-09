Vehicle involved in Northamptonshire A45 crash believed to be travelling in convoy, police say

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have information about a convoy of vehicles following a serious road traffic collision on the A45 in Northamptonshire.

Five people have been admitted to hospital after a serious accident involving two cars on Sunday night (February, 5) near the Great Doddington junction.

At around 8.20pm a silver Volkswagen Jetta crossed the westbound carriageway over the central reservation into the eastbound carriageway before colliding with a blue Honda Civic travelling eastbound.

The grey Jetta is believed to have been travelling in convoy with four other vehicles and police are appealing for any witnesses who have information about this convoy.

Passengers from both vehicles sustained serious but not life-threatening, injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.