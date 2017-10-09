Vacancies to fill at jobs fair in Wellingborough

Job seekers are invited to the ROSE jobs and careers fair at Wellingborough Library Plus on Tuesday, October 17.

The event will give people the chance to talk to local employers who have job vacancies to fill urgently.

Clare Golley, from The Mallows Company who co-ordinate quarterly ROSE (Real Options for Skills and Employment) careers fairs, said: “Job seekers are very excited about the prospect of having so many local employers and support services under one roof offering not only local jobs, but also advice and support to help improve their job prospects and careers.

“We aim to provide something for everyone, whether they are looking for warehouse, care work or just the chance to talk to one of our qualified careers advisers.

“We are very pleased to be working so closely with other organisations such as Wellingborough Library Plus and the Job Centre to improve local employment.”

Qualified National Careers Service advisers from the Mallows Company will be on hand to offer free career guidance and CV advice and to ensure visitors maximise this job seeking opportunity and will be offering free one-to-one appointments for those requiring more in-depth careers support.

The event is free to attend and open to anyone who is looking for a new job whether they are working, unemployed, on benefits or in education.

The jobs fair will be running throughout the morning from 10am until 1pm.

Stands are also free for employers to display their vacancies and meet potential new employees.

Some stands are still available so any interested employers can contact Clare to reserve their place.

There are also opportunities for employers or recruitment agencies to display their vacancies at the event if they are unable to attend on the day.

For more information on the ROSE jobs and careers fairs, contact Clare from The Mallows Company on 01933 664437 or clare@themallowscompany.com.