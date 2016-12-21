UPDATE: Seven-vehicle crash on A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden

Three people were taken to hospital following yesterday’s seven-vehicle crash on the A45 near Wellingborough.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving six cars and one van at about 2.15pm yesterday (Tuesday) on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden.

Police, fire, ambulance crews and the air ambulance attended the crash, which happened between the A509 junction and Skew Bridge.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Six cars and one van were involved.

“Three people were taken to hospital.

“The roof was taken off one car, which is why it took longer than usual to clear the road.”

The air ambulance did attend, but it is not believed to have been needed to transport anyone to hospital.

The spokesman added: “All three people were taken to Kettering General Hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The crash led to huge delays for drivers during the afternoon, including the AFC Rushden & Diamonds team who got caught up in the traffic and saw kick-off for their game against Lincoln United delayed from 7.45pm until 8.20pm.

While the road was re-opened by 6pm, it took some time for the road to clear.