Update on suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry in Corby

A group of suspected illegal immigrants found in the back of a lorry in Corby included 12 people aged under-18.

Further details have been released about the 28 people found in a Greek-registered vehicle making a delivery of Greek yogurt to the Oakley Hay industrial estate last weekend.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “Immigration Enforcement was contacted by Northamptonshire Police at around 5pm on Saturday, June 17, after police officers attended an incident at Oakley Hay industrial estate, Corby.

“28 people who presented themselves as being from Vietnam were taken into custody by police for suspected immigration offences.

“The group comprised of 16 adults and 12 who were under 18 – the minors have been passed into the care of social services.

“All their cases will be progressed according to the immigration rules.”

The spokesman added that a 55-year-old Greek man was arrested on suspicion of facilitation of illegal immigration.

He has been released while enquiries continue.

The spokesman said that where someone has no right to remain in the UK, action will be taken to remove them.

Immigration Enforcement is an operational directorate within the Home Office responsible for enforcing immigration law.