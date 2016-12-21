UPDATE: No injuries in huge blaze on Corby industrial estate

Fire crews are currently tackling a huge blaze on a Corby industrial estate.

The fire started on the Earlstrees industrial estate at 11.45am at an industrial premises on Brunel Road, named locally as Multy Uk.

Eighteen fire appliances from Northamptonshire and neighbouring services are in attendance.

There have been no injuries or casualties as a result of the fire.

Northants Fire and Rescue Service are continuing to advise people to keep their doors and windows closed and avoid the area.

A spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are still advising people to close their doors and windows as a precautionary measure and urging people to stay away from the area.”

Thick smoke from the blaze can be seen as far away as Uppingham.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

