UPDATE: Man suffers serious leg injury after industrial accident in Corby

A man sustained a severe leg injury after being trapped under a two-tonne steel bed in Corby.

The Northants Telegraph reported yesterday that emergency services had been called to premises in Princewood Road on the Earlstrees industrial estate at about 8.45pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters used air bags to release the man and he was taken to hospital.

Further details have now been released by Magpas, which helped treat the man at the scene.

A spokesman for Magpas said: “Magpas doctor Jon Barratt, paramedic Alex Pearce and doctor Anne Booth arrived in Corby via a Magpas air ambulance rapid response vehicle.

“They had been called to treat a man who had been seriously injured in an industrial incident.

“The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient (in his 40s) who had sustained a severe leg injury.

“They sedated him at the scene in order to protect his injuries (providing him with A&E level care at the scene) before accompanying the patient to University Hospital Coventry via land ambulance.

“He was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

“An EMAS ambulance service paramedic crew, Northamptonshire Police and the fire and rescue service were also in attendance.”

The HSE has been informed about the incident.