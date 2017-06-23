UPDATE: Kettering pool to be closed for ‘two to three weeks’

Kettering’s swimming pool will be closed for two to three weeks after part of the ceiling collapsed.

The pool in London Road has been closed since Tuesday afternoon because of the issue, where a piece of panelling fell from the ceiling.

Kettering Council says it must now carry out a detailed assessment of the ceiling and expects the pool to be closed for two to three weeks.

A council spokesman said: “It has been deemed necessary to carry out a more detailed assessment of the ceiling of the room housing the swimming pool.

“In order to achieve this, a specialist contractor is being commissioned to provide the equipment necessary for the council to carry out this more detailed safety assessment and to take the necessary corrective action.

“It is likely that the additional assessment and any corrective action will take a further two to three weeks to complete.

“However, a further update will be provided once more information is known.

“Please note that only the swimming pool is affected by the temporary closure.

“The gym remains open for use.

“Kettering Council is sorry for the inconvenience caused, however safety of the service’s users is of paramount importance.”

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The closure comes at a time when a research group has been set up to look into the viability of a new pool in the town.