UPDATE: Four arrested and shotgun recovered in Corby

Police have recovered a shotgun after an ‘extensive’ search of the area near Corby’s Gretton Brook Road.

Officers were called to the area on Tuesday, September 5, after reports of people carrying shotguns.

Armed officers attended the scene and arrested two men and two teenage boys.

A police spokesman said: “An extensive search of the local area has taken place and a shotgun has been recovered.

“Officers from CID investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about it.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

The four arrested in connection with the incident have been released from custody under investigation.