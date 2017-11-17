UPDATE: Driver has serious injuries after Desborough A6 crash

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after this morning’s crash on the A6 near Desborough.

The collision happened at about 8am, near the roundabout and junction with Braybrooke Road.

A white Renault Magnum lorry, driven by a 51-year-old man, was in collision with a blue Ford Focus.

The driver of the Focus, a 44-year-old local man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 97 of 17/11/17.