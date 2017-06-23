Unwanted clothes and textiles to be collected in Kettering

Kettering Council has confirmed their next round of clothing and textile collections will take place over the next five weeks.

Residents will have a bag and a tag attached to their blue bin with instructions on what should be placed inside the bag.

The bag should then be placed next to residents blue bins on their next recycling collection day, two weeks later.

Brendan Coleman, head of environmental care at Kettering Council, said: “The first rounds of textile collections were a great success so let’s try and make this one even better.

“Please continue to donate to charity shops or your local textile banks as normal.

“It’s those textiles that end up in the black bin that we want to collect, to stop costing the Kettering taxpayer thousands of pounds in disposal fees.”

The council carried out a waste analysis last year and found that a large amount of clothing and textiles were being put into residents’ black and blue bins.

All of this could have been donated to charity shops or recycled at local bring banks.

Instead it was put into residents’ bins at home and ended up at a landfill.

This led to the introduction of the council’s twice-yearly clothing and textile collection service, which successfully diverted 40 tonnes of textiles from landfill on its first two rounds.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “We want to make sure that this clothing and textiles are re-used, instead of ending up in black bins and sent to landfill.

“Look out for the bag and tag on your blue bins.”

The textiles collected in this next round of collections in June/July will be sent to a reputable reprocessing company where they will be sorted.

The good quality textiles will then be sent for reuse and the other materials will be shredded and used as stuffing or industrial wipes.

The council added that during the last collections in January they received several reports from residents about their bags of clothes and textiles being stolen before they arrived to collect them.

This time around, where possible, the police will be operating high visibility patrols in the areas the council are collecting in.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious behaviour to the police using 101, making sure they take down any important information such as vehicle registration numbers.