Untaxed vehicles removed from Wellingborough street

Police have moved to tackle untaxed vehicles in a Wellingborough street after complaints from residents.

The force received complaints from people living in Knox Road about vehicles parked in the car parks with no road tax.

As a result Wellingborough Council gave police powers to remove the vehicles from their land on Friday (September 1), with more scheduled this week.

PCSO Kev Lumbis said: “Six vehicles were issued with a notice for owners to remove the vehicles before being removed.

“Out of six vehicles, three were removed by contractors, two by owners and one can be removed in a couple of weeks.”