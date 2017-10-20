Untaxed cars removed from Corby streets

Illegal, untaxed and uninsured vehicles have been targeted this week in Corby.

A total of nine vehicles have been recovered, moved to appropriate off-road locations or subsequently taxed or insured as a result of the operation which ran from Monday to Thursday.

The Take Action operation focused on the removal of illegal, untaxed and uninsured vehicles and as a result also addressed some parking issues – all issues that have been highlighted to the police and Corby Council.

Vehicles that were identified as not suitably licensed were removed to a vehicle storage facility, where they would not be released until the relevant tax and/or insurance had been updated.

Leader of Corby Council Tom Beattie said: “I am very pleased to see that the Take Action operation has been a success this week which is clearly down to the partnership working between all agencies.

“As well as being against the law, untaxed and unlicensed vehicles can cause a real issue with parking in our community due to them being parked long term on our roads.

“We hope that through the work done this week, it is a clear reminder to other residents to ensure that their vehicles have the relevant tax, insurance and MOT needed.”

The operation was undertaken by Corby Council’s Neighbourhood Warden Team in partnership with Northamptonshire Police, the DVLA, ELVIS (End of Life Vehicle Impound Scheme) and CMG vehicle recovery company.