Unpaid leave forced on thousands of Northamptonshire County Council staff

Northamptonshire County Council staff will have to take mandatory unpaid leave, the authority has confirmed.

A month ago a circular email was sent to some 3,000 staff, who range from social workers to home carers and highways planners, hinting that the measure could be introduced in the coming weeks.

The drastic step has now been announced and will see workers lose the equivalent of one day's pay over the course of January and February, hitting the pockets of staff after the expensive Christmas period.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “It is no secret that the county council is facing a financial challenge - a fact compounded by an inadequate funding settlement from central government.

“Last month staff were told that one-day mandatory unpaid leave was being considered and now the management team has reluctantly had to accept this needs to be done.

“Unpaid leave will need to be taken by staff by the end of the financial year with pay being taken out over a two month period, with the possibility of this being over three months. However this will not affect staff on the lowest pay grades.

“Further controls on spending are also being reiterated such as a stop on all colour printing and asking staff to consider travel when absolutely essential.”

