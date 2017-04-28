UKIP won’t field General Election candidate in Kettering after pact with town’s MP

UKIP won’t field a candidate against Philip Hollobone in the upcoming General Election and have urged all Kettering residents to vote for the Tory.

The party says the local UKIP branch and the Conservative long-standing Brexiteer have agreed a memorandum of understanding.

Philip Hollobone.

Jonathan Bullock, who was Kettering’s UKIP candidate at the last election and received 7,600 votes (16.1 per cent), said: “I am delighted that we have reached an understanding with Philip Hollobone which confirms Philip’s support for a clean Brexit and his previous support for other issues which are also shared with UKIP.

“I am very pleased that UKIP’s leader, Paul Nuttall, and the NEC gave local branches the choice to not to stand against long-standing Brexiteers.

“This allows me and our local team to have the opportunity to campaign elsewhere - particularly in our target seats to help secure a UKIP MP.”

The MPs for Corby and Wellingborough, Tom Pursglove and Peter Bone, also campaigned for Brexit during the EU referendum campaign.

UKIP has not yet announced whether they will be standing against them on June 8.

The pact will also see a forum of Philip Hollobone and UKIP members set up to meet every three months, or when mutually agreed, to discuss the progress of Brexit and provide a forum for questions, answers and feedback relating to Brexit.

Philip Hollobone said: “I share Kettering UKIP’s desire for a clean Brexit and am delighted that they will not be running a candidate against me.

“We all worked hard together for Brexit, being jointly committed to this as being in the best long term interests of the country.

“As this has become a Brexit election, I pay tribute to Jonathan Bullock and Kettering UKIP’s integrity in making this decision.”

Mr Hollobone has previously publicly supported a number of UKIP stances including a ban on face coverings in public places, opposition to the HS2 project and having no statutory commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of GNP on overseas aid.