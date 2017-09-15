Two women arrested after man shot in Wellingborough

An 18-year-old man was shot as he crossed a road in Wellingborough yesterday (Thursday).

The incident took place in Burns Road at about 1.20pm when the victim was crossing a road near the junction with Ruskin Road.

The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two women, aged 23 and 27, were arrested by officers investigating the incident yesterday afternoon and remain in police custody today.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a white VW Golf in the area of Burns Road yesterday afternoon, or who may have any information about this incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.