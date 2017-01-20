Two-vehicle crash on A43 near Kettering

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A43 near Kettering today (Friday).

The crash happened just before 8am at the Broughton turning on the A43, wich caused some delays for traffic heading towards Northampton.

A spokesman for Northants Police said they were called by the ambulance service, and added: “It was a two-vehicle road traffic accident involving a Toyota and a Renault.

“We attended and closed the road at one point.

“But there were no injuries, it was damage only.”

Both vehicles have since been moved off the road and are awaiting recovery.

The road was fully re-opened by 8.35am.