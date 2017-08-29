Two Seasons opens new flagship store at Rushden Lakes

Surf, skate and snow brand specialist Two Seasons has opened its new flagship store at Rushden Lakes, capping a successful first month for the shopping and leisure destination.

The opening of the Two Seasons store at the £140 million development signifies a major move for the company that opened its first shop in 1983 in Northamptonshire.

Assistant manager Ash Seckington shows off his skateboarding skills outside the new store

Since being founded in the county, Two Seasons has grown to 14 stores across the UK, a market-leading online presence and is renowned for surf, skate and snow clothing and accessories.

Two Seasons’ retail director Stuart Roberts said he was pleased to be part of a location that is so in-keeping with the ethos of the company.

He said: “When we first started searching somewhere for our new flagship store, Rushden Lakes felt like a great fit for us.

“It offers a modern unique shopping experience featuring a host of national retailers new to the region, alongside a fantastic lakeside location with water-based activity, cycling and nature trails and more.”

Inside the new store

The new store will feature the largest wall of skate decks and skate shoes in the area, and offers a unique collection of clothes and accessories from one of the world’s leading skate brands, Element.

It also features a ‘shop-in-shop’ from global surf brand Billabong, which will showcase the brand’s latest trends for men and women.

Stuart added: “The combination of leisure and retail, the extended opening hours and the opportunity to engage a new demographic that may not have shopped with us previously were all major factors in our decision to come to Rushden Lakes. “Our new store will also enable us to realise our vision of more customers ordering online and collecting, trying-on or returning items in-store, giving customers a seamless experience from digital to store.

“The new space has allowed us to showcase the very best of what we offer and take more than four decades’ worth of experience in skate, surf and lifestyle clothing and accessories and put it on display.

“We’re thrilled with how the new store looks and feels and I’m sure customers will be too.”

Centre manager for Rushden Lakes, Paul Rich, said he was delighted to be welcoming one of the region’s most popular brands to the centre.

He said: “We want Rushden Lakes to be a huge part of the wider community, and with four decades’ of local heritage Two Seasons embodies that.

“Their range of skate and surf fashion adds to the unique offering of Rushden Lakes and fits very well with what we’re doing– bringing together shopping, lifestyle, leisure and the outdoors in one place.”