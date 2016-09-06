Two Rushden care homes praised by inspectors

Two Rushden care homes which help adults with learning difficulties have been praised by inspectors.

The Hawthorns in Wymington Road and The Conifers in Lodge Road - both owned by Marie Mather-Franks - were both recently rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Conifers, which is managed by Claudia Atkins, was praised for the way in which staff spoke to people and their friendly attitude.

A report said: “During the inspection, we heard staff speaking to people in a respectful way.

“Staff greeted people when they got up and exchanged pleasantries, passing the time of day.

“Each time they entered the communal area, they interacted with people to ensure they were alright.

“Staff had patience with people and took time to observe their body language and non-verbal cues to ensure they were happy.

“Although not all the people living in the service communicated verbally, we saw that staff continually included them in conversations and encouraged them to express their views using non-verbal methods of communication.

“Our observations throughout the day demonstrated that staff provided people with kind and compassionate care.”

The Hawthorns, which is managed by Vicky Jones, was praised for the way it strived to create a calming atmosphere.

A report said: “Staff told us how they wanted to create somewhere that was more than just a service; that was a real home from home.

“They considered that it was important for people to feel secure and content, with both them and the environment.

“They therefore strived to provide a settled atmosphere where people could be calm and relaxed.

“One staff member said, “I really do love working here, I have been here for 11 years. It is great.”

“Throughout the inspection the staff team demonstrated a good understanding of people’s individual needs, and how best to meet these. Staff interactions were meaningful and not task led.”

Both care homes care for people aged 18-65 in the surrounding area.

Celine Mather-Franks said: “I am so proud of our team.

“They genuinely care deeply for the valued individuals that we care home.

“Care workers are sometimes silent heroes.”