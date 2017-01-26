Two more Corby soldiers to be commemorated

Two more First World War soldiers will be remembered next week on the 100th anniversary of their deaths.

Corby Council will fly the flag outside the Corby Cube as part of its World War One commemorations.

Frank Wise was born in Weldon in 1884 and raised in the village.

By 1911 the family had relocated to Nottingham. Prior to the war Frank emigrated to Queensland, Australia.

Private Frank Wise returned to Europe in 1916 serving in the 42nd Battalion, Australian Imperial Force.

On February 1, 1917, he was killed in action by machine gun fire at Armentieres.

Frank is buried at Cite Bonjean Military Cemetery and is commemorated on the Weldon War Memorial.

George Robinson was born in Corby in 1896, where his family lived. In 1911 he was employed as a farm labourer.

George served as a Private in the Bedfordshire Regiment and was killed in action on February 4, 1917.

He is buried in Vermelles Cemetery. George’s brother Harold Robinson was also killed in the war in July 1918, serving with the Northamptonshire Regiment.

Both brothers are commemorated on the Corby War Memorial.

Further information on these local soldiers will be presented on the Cube Helpdesk, will be shared through Twitter, @CorbyBC, and can be found on Corby Council’s website.