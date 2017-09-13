Two men stabbed after group fight breaks out in Northampton neighbourhood

A fight involving a group of men erupted in a Northampton street in which two men were stabbed.

Three men, aged 31, 25 and 18, all from Northampton, have been arrested in connection to the incident in Wheatfield Road, off Birchfield Road East, Abington, between 12.30pm and 1pm yesterday (September 12).

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area yesterday lunchtime and may have witnessed the incident or seen anyone acting suspiciously.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.