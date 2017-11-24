Two men found guilty of firearms offences after teenager shot at in Wellingborough

Two men have been found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mason Phiri, 24, and Alain Mbuku-Sengua, 21, both from Bedford, were found guilty at the end of a two-week trial held at Northampton Crown Court.

Alain Mbuku-Sengua

Their conviction is in relation to an incident in March 2016 when a firearm was discharged at a 16-year-old boy in Gold Street, Wellingborough.

Detective Sergeant Keith Morson of Operation Worcester, a force drive to tackle gang crime, said: “Thankfully the teenager was not injured in this incident which took place in the centre of Wellingborough.

“This was a long and complex enquiry that has taken the investigative team to several counties in order to find the evidence used to bring a successful conclusion to this dangerous attack.

“Our relentless pursuit of the offenders should act as a deterrent to others who involve themselves in the illegal use of firearms and will hopefully provide some reassurance to communities that we are committed to reducing the harm that this type of offence poses.”

Phiri and Mbuku-Sengua were found guilty on Wednesday (November 22) and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in January.