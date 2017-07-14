Two Corby soldiers to be remembered on 100th anniversary of their death

Two more First World War soldiers will be commemorated over the next two weeks as Corby Council marks the 100th anniversary of their deaths.

Charles Harry Timson was born in Cottingham.

His father was William Timson of Middleton and his mother was Elizabeth Timson (nee Atkins) of Cottingham.

Charles Timson enlisted in Northampton on September 12, 1914.

He was to serve as a Pvt (15130) in the Northamptonshire Regiment.

Initially he was posted to the 7th Battalion, then the 3rd Battalion before finally being posted to join the 5th Battalion on December 22, 1916.

According to his service records he arrived in France from Folkstone that day.

Charles was promoted to the rank of Corporal on May 11, 1917.

Cpl Charles Timson died of wounds on July 20, 1917.

On that date his Battalion was engaged in construction and repair work to trenches near to Tilloy Wood.

How Timson’s fatal wounds were inflicted is unknown, possibly as a result of sniper fire.

Cpl Timson is buried at the Monchy British Cemetery, Monchy-le-Preux.

Alfred John Clarke was born in Far Cotton near Northampton on June 22, 1879.

His parents were William and Sarah Clarke. Alfred, his wife and family were living at 2 Woodland View in Corby by 1915 when he enlisted.

Alfred John Clarke enlisted in Kettering on June 7, 1915.

He was accepted for the Royal Engineers (103411). Alfred was promoted to Acting/Sergeant in July 1916 serving in the 72nd Field Company, Royal Engineers.

It is recorded that he died on July 26, 1917 in the ‘Persian Gulf’.

He had been admitted into hospital on July 21, 1917.

His medical records within his service file record that he was suffering from malaria and heatstroke.

Sergeant Clarke is buried in the North Gate Cemetery, Baghdad.

Further information on each soldier will be presented on the Cube Helpdesk on the anniversary of the death.