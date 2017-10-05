Two Corby soldiers to be remembered 100 years on

Corby Council will commemorate two more First World War soldiers on the 100th anniversaries of their deaths.

Percy Swingler will be remembered on Sunday (October 8).

Percy was born in Stanion on August 18, 1889.

His father John William Swingler married his mother Mary Ann Gray in 1879.

Records show that Percy Swingler married Emma Alice Halford on June 5, 1917, in Hardingstone.

Just two months after his wedding to Emma, Pte Percy Swingler arrived in France on August 3, 1917, joining his battalion in the field on August 31.

According to records Percy died on or around October 8, 1917, but his body was never found.

His death corresponds with the battalion’s involvement in the Third Battle of Ypres.

Pte Swingler is remembered on the Tyne Cot Memorial, one of four memorials to the missing in Belgian Flanders which cover the area known as the Ypres Salient.

The second soldier to be commemorated will be Fred Selby Townsend, on Tuesday (October 10).

Fred Selby Townsend was born in Corby in 1891.

His father was Frederick T Townsend from Bedfordshire and his mother was Mary (nee Selby) from Cambridgeshire – they married in 1888.

By 1911 Fred was employed as a grocer’s assistant with the Cooperative and he married Nellie Grey in 1915.

Fred Selby Townsend was a private in the Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex Regiment).

Pte Townsend was killed in action on October 10, 1917.

According to the battalion’s war diary on that day the 4th Battalion in which Pte Townsend was transferred to was to relieve the 8th E.Lancashires around Mont Sorrel near Ypres.

On its way the battalion was subjected to heavy shelling.

Six ordinary ranks were killed, one of which was Pte Townsend.

He is buried in Larch Wood Cemetery and commemorated on Corby War Memorial.

Further information on each soldier will be presented on the Cube helpdesk on the anniversary of the death.