Two charged over burglary at Kettering Co-op

Two men have been charged in connection with cash machine raids and other crimes in four counties, including one in Kettering.

Charlie Smith, 31, of Mere Lane, Bitteswell, Lutterworth, and 36-year-old Alfie Adams, of Bickershaw Lane, Wigan, have both been charged with four counts of burglary and one count of theft.

The charges relate to:

Burglary at the Co-op in Cosby, Leicestershire, on Tuesday, November 21

Burglary at the Co-op in Bignal Court, Kettering, on Tuesday, November 21

Theft of a motor vehicle in Nuneaton, between Monday. November 20, and Thursday, November 23

Burglary at Tesco Express, London Road, Hinckley, on Wednesday, November 22

Burglary at the Co-op in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, on Wednesday, November 22.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this morning (24 November).

Two women, aged 29 and 38, arrested on suspicion of offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act, have been released from custody under investigation.