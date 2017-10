Two cars have been stolen from an address in Kettering.

Sometime between 9.30pm on Friday (October 13) and 8.30am on Saturday (October 14), keys were taken from the property in Nina Carroll Way and a black Ford Zetec and blue Ford C-Max Titanium were stolen.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.