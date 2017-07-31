Two awards for Kettering’s museum and art gallery

Have your say

Kettering Museum and Art Gallery has been recognised at the Northamptonshire Heritage Awards after winning two awards.

The museum and gallery was announced as the winner of the ‘Community Award’ as well as picking up ‘Best Exhibition’ for Comics Unstripped.

It won the Community Award for the ‘I Love Music: Kettering’ exhibition at the Manor House Museum and events which took place last summer.

More than 5,000 people engaged with the project, which featured the history of music produced by Kettering artists from the 1950s until the present day.

Comics Unstripped won the Best Exhibition award for an exhibition at the Alfred East Art Gallery which looked at graphic art from the 18th century up to the present day.

The exhibition featured a comic mural as well as workshops for young people.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “These awards are a tremendous achievement.

“It tells us that the many thousands of visitors we have at the museum and gallery each year appreciate the cultural offer on their doorstep.

“To have this acknowledgement is fantastic.”

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “Kettering Museum and Art Gallery winning the Community Award and Best Exhibition highlights the quality of the programmes, projects and exhibitions on offer throughout the year.

“I am delighted that they have been recognised by the Heritage Awards and proud of the varied events they constantly provide.”

The annual awards recognise excellence in museums and heritage across the county, and provide a high profile event and media coverage showcasing the work of the county’s museums and heritage organisations.

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, July 20, at Sulgrave Manor.