Two arrested by police investigating alleged neglect at Burton Latimer care home

Two people have today (Wednesday) been arrested by detectives investigating allegations of neglect at a care home.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s vulnerable adults team working alongside colleagues from Northamptonshire County Council, attended the Latimer Grange Care Home in Burton Latimer following the allegations which also include claims of further criminal offences against current and past residents.

The police and county council are working together to ensure the residents of the privately owned care home are safeguarded with detectives leading the investigation relating to criminal matters.

The adult social care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission, has also been involved with the home, recently conducting an inspection which led to an overall rating of requires improvement.

The inspection was as a result of concerns raised.

Insp Kev Wooldridge, of the force’s vulnerable adults and mental health team, said: “We want the families of those residing at this care home to be reassured that the safety and care of their relatives is our primary concern and measures will be put in place to ensure these needs are met.

“If you have or have had a relative residing at the home and have information or concerns relating to their care we would ask you to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Faroe.”