Two arrested as police search Wellingborough house over alleged Pippa Middleton fraud

Police searched a Wellingborough house after arresting two people over claims of fraud relating to Pippa Middleton.

The suspects, a 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from Northamptonshire, were arrested at 5.45am on Wednesday (January 11) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of a false identity document with improper intent.

Detectives searched a house in Henshaw Road, Wellingborough.

The arrests relate to an investigation which began last year after claims that the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister had her iCloud account hacked.

It is then alleged that the hacker tried to sell thousands of images to a newspaper.

A Met Police spokesman said: “The man and woman were taken into custody at a south London police station and have since been bailed to return to the police station on a date in mid-March.”