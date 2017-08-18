Two arrested after string of robberies in Wellingborough

A man and a woman are in police custody after six robberies in less than six hours in Wellingborough.

The first incident took place in Knox Road at about 7.20pm yesterday evening (Thursday), when the victim was approached by a man and woman who got out of a black car.

The man pushed her to the ground and stole her bag.

In Stanwell Way at about 7.50pm, just 30 minutes later, a man got out of a dark-coloured car and attempted to grab the victim’s handbag, pulling her to the floor as he did so.

Passers-by came to help and the offender made off empty-handed.

Five minutes later at about 7.55pm in Westfield Road, a man got out of a black car, approached the victim and stole her rucksack.

About an hour later, at 8.50pm, in Gillitts Road, the driver of a dark-coloured car approached a woman with her two children, grabbed her and made an unsuccessful attempt to steal her handbag.

Two further incidents happened in Cannon Street, one at about 12.25am today (Friday, 18 August) and the other a few minutes later.

The victims were threatened by a man and had property stolen.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information about any of the incidents is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, the can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.