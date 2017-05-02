Two arrested after robbery at fast-food restaurant in Corby

Police were called to McDonald’s at Phoenix Parkway at about 12.25am today (Tuesday) following reports of a robbery, with the offenders making off on a motorbike.

Officers were deployed and two men, aged 22 and 33, were arrested a short time later.

They remain in police custody while enquiries into what happened continue.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”