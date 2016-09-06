TV star makes guest appearance for Wellingborough-based charity

TV star Jules Hudson swapped country life for charity work as he made a guest appearance at a lunch for Crazy Hats.

Mr Hudson - best known as presenter of BBC shows Escape to the Country and Countryfile - gave a talk at the Wellingborough-based breast cancer charity’s event at Wicksteed Park on Sunday (September 4).

The charity, founded by Glennis Hooper, raised £600 on the day after an auction.

Glennis said: “Jules, who was introduced to us by his mum and who has generously made many donations to Crazy Hats, is a really lovely man and gave such an interesting talk about his role as presenter.

“He was so relaxed and spent a long time with all the guests chatting, signing autographs and having photos taken.

“Jules was also very complimentary about the charity and very enthusiastic about its future, offering words of very good advice and encouragement and auctioning items, helping to raise over £600 on the day.

“On such a wet day his presence was uplifting.”