TV and laptop among items stolen in Kettering burglary

Items including a laptop, TV and tablet were stolen in a burglary in Kettering yesterday (Monday).

The house in King Street was broken into at some point between 7.40am and 5.20pm.

Once inside the offenders stole items including an iPad Mini, Huawei tablet, HP laptop computer, 42in Samsung TV, aftershave and a blue Bosch power drill.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the King Street area yesterday, or who may have any information about this incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.