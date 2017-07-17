Trust set up to help family of ‘loved’ Oundle rugby player who died aged just 35

A trust has been set up in memory of an Oundle and Peterborough Lions rugby player who passed away in his sleep aged just 35 last week.

Jaco Steenberg died on Sunday July 9. Now a charitable trust has been set up in his memory to help his wife Helet and their one-year-old son Robert.

The Justgiving page reads: “A passionate rugby player, he embodied everything the sport is about. A loved member of Oundle Rugby Club, a long servant of Peterborough Lions Rugby Club and former fly half for the Griffons in South Africa, Jaco has made many friends over the years and will be deeply missed.

“Off the pitch he exuded happiness and a clear love of life and living in the moment. Jaco was also a husband to Hélet and father to Robert who our thoughts and prayers are with at this difficult time.

“We would like to raise money to help his wife Helet, continue his dreams. These include providing rugby coaching for his son Robert, who aged one can already tackle better than Jaco!

“Jaco’s goal was to train Robert so that he would one day play for his beloved Springboks. We would also like to help Helet facilitate his wish of having his ashes spread in the beautiful Kruger National Park.

“Any donations will go into a trust for Helet to use for Robert’s future.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the trust can do so here

More than £1,500 has already been raised.