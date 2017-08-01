Trust launches £2 million match funding challenge with Northamptonshire Community Foundation

A new match funding challenge has been announced by Northamptonshire Community Foundation and The Constance Travis Charitable Trust, where £2m will be made available to donors to increase the value of their funding to the foundation.

In its simplest form, Constance Travis Endowment will add £1 to every £2 invested and will be available for three years until July 31, 2020.

Blackthorn Good Neighbours have taken on a chef to help feed little ones hot meals.

Jenny Standen, the community support officer of Serve Rushden, which provides a range of services to help people stay fit and enjoy independence while living in their own home, was awarded a grant last year.

She said: "It has enabled us to put on musical moments sessions free of charge - these are musical afternoons with Tracey Newell performing music from 1940’s to present day.

"Singing is not only an enjoyable activity, it can also provide a way for people with dementia with their carers, to express themselves and socialise with others in a fun and supportive group. This has benefited the 55 per cent of our service users in the community who are living with dementia."

The funds will be invested in perpetuity and the income gained every year will be used for charitable grant making for the benefit of Northamptonshire’s communities, the foundation says.

Blackthorn Good Neighbours, manager, Kathryn White said: "Blackthorn Good Neighbours nursery was awarded £3,000 to support our work on food poverty – the funding enabled us to employ a cook, who has cooked a hot meal for the two, three and four-year-olds, three days per week.

"Having a hot meal at nursery ensures that the children get to try new foods, have healthy meals and we also talk to parents about what we cook so that they can try them at home.

"The children learn to eat around a table, take turns in helping themselves to food and to clear the table at the end. It is a pleasure to see the new children learn about meal times. We’re very grateful to the support we have from the Community Foundation and their donors."

The Constance Travis Charitable Trust has generously made matching funds available to all communities in Northamptonshire, which are only available through the foundation.

Victoria Miles, CEO of the foundation said: “We are delighted that the Constance Travis trustees have made a decision to invest their funds in this way.

"Match challenges are extremely effective in encouraging donors to set up local funds to support their own communities.

"We have successfully managed two match fund challenges in the past, which increased the value of the foundation’s endowment and introduced new donors who have ensured funding continues to be distributed to smaller, mainly volunteer led groups here in our county.

"We are certain that this match will be a huge incentive to those who want to set up their funds to support local causes."

Included amongst the many hundreds of groups and projects that have previously benefited from endowment matched funds are: Baby Basics, who provide Moses baskets filled with essential items for new born babies and their vulnerable mums as well as the Country Centre, which received funding to pay for a driver to collect disabled clients to enable them to attend the day centre at Duston, and Ekins Allotments, which received funds to update and improve their onsite facilities.

Tony Travis, chair of the Constance Travis Charitable Trust said: “We have a long-standing relationship with the foundation and work with them to distribute grants through our own named fund which supports small, mainly volunteer led groups.

"We are keen to support other donors and give them an incentive to help the county of Northamptonshire."