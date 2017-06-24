‘Truly local experience’ offered by winner of Wellingborough Civic Award

The winner of this year’s Wellingborough Civic Award has been announced.

Wellingborough Civic Society presents an award each year for a building new or restored incorporating architectural integrity, a community project of benefit to the entire town or a combination of both.

The Little R'Ale House

The award, for which nominations and votes are received from society members, can only be considered in respect of buildings or community projects completed within the 12-month period between each annual general meeting.

But while there is usually only one winner, the structure of this year’s award has been updated so it now also includes a runner-up to the civic award and a special conservation award.

And the winner of the 2017 Civic Award is Martin Clarke, proprietor of The Little R’Ale House located in the former Ammo Room on Platform 1 North at Wellingborough Station.

Martin will be presented with the award at midday on Friday, June 30, which coinicides with its first birthday.

The Tudor Cottages in Sheep Street

A spokesman for Wellingbrough Civic Society said: “Wellingborough Station, with very good reason, holds a grade II listing from Historic England.

“It is of vital importance that heritage, structure and fabric are maintained with protection through the listing process but, of equal significance is a modern purpose for their being and this use of the former Ammo Room ensures both.

“The ethos of the Little R’Ale House is truly local in nature with wines, ciders, spirits and beers being sourced from brewers and wineries located throughout the county of Northamptonshire.

“Supporting local business is important not only for the economy of Wellingborough, but Northamptonshire as a whole, and through this customers, who are drawn not only from rail users, but also from the town itself, enjoy a truly local experience.”

The Poplars also won an award

The runner-up is Tudor Cottages in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, for excellent conservation-renovation of building and thatch by its owners, Wellingborough Council.

The spokesman said: “The Tudor Cottages are an integral part of the street scene in addition to town character, a well-known familiar landmark to Wellingborough residents and a structure without which town heritage would be historically poorer.”

And the special conservation award goes to The Poplars in The Avenue, Wellingborough.

The spokesman said: “The Poplars is a majestic grade II listed house which has undergone an extremely careful, sympathetic, conservation-renovation both internally and externally from near derelict condition.

“A true jewel indeed in the remaining heritage buildings of our town and one in which not only the owners but the town itself should be justly proud.”

Presentation of the runner-up and special conservation awards will be arranged soon.