Trophy created in memory of Wellingborough cricket stalwart

More than £1,000 has been raised for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Wellingborough Town Cricket Club secretary Wally Armstrong who died earlier this year.

The cricket club also announced a new trophy will be awarded annually in his honour with winners receiving The Wally Armstrong Clubman of the Year Award.

The new accolade will be presented each year to the club member who goes that extra mile in helping the club progress, something Wally was renowned for.

A recent raffle and family fundraising day in honour of Wally helped raised more than £1,000 for the British Heart Foundation charity.

As a tribute to popular club member Wally, who unexpectedly passed away following a short heart related illness earlier this year; a fundraising campaign was launched in aid of the charity by the 105-year-old sporting club.

The money was presented to Carrie Seaton of the British Heart Foundation at the club’s Youth Presentation evening on October 13.

Carrie said: “The money raised by the cricket club is an outstanding achievement. The charity would like to thank Wally’s family, friends and everyone at the club for all their fantastic fundraising efforts, which will help so many others.”

Barrie Curtis, president of the club, said: “We felt the club presenting a new trophy named The Wally Armstrong – Clubman of the Year Award is a fitting tribute to Wally and to all the hard work he put into the club.

“Wally would love nothing more than to see his club continue to flourish and be successful and hopefully future winners of this trophy will help us to achieve this goal.

I would like to thank the club members for all their support and also to John and Andrea Stringer who have been instrumental organising the fundraising events.”

Paying tribute to her husband Wally, Paula Armstrong, said: “His involvement in the club was more than just a secretary. He was a true clubman supporting all facets of the club including the day-to-day running and youth coaching alongside his secretarial role – cricket was a huge part of his life.

“Wally loved seeing everyone involved in cricket, from children starting out on their cricketing journey to the seniors playing in the various teams throughout the week during the season.

“Our family chose the British Heart Foundation, as a beneficiary of donations from his funeral so the club felt it was a fitting charity for this year’s fundraising effort in his memory, which was wonderful. We are delighted the club has also created a commemorative cup in his name so his legacy lives on and helps inspire others in the future.”

Wally’s family presented the inaugural award to Mike King at the club’s recent presentation evening.